Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 809.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,761 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $39,400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $330.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.50 and a 200-day moving average of $337.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc has a 1 year low of $281.30 and a 1 year high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

