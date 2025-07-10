Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PTC worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $213.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

