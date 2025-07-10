Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,948 Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Range Resources worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

