Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 329 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems
In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $447.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.60 and a 200-day moving average of $448.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
