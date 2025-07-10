Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Loews alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Loews by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Loews by 80.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.