Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,521 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $9,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $37,935,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clorox by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

