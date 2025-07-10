Private Trust Co. NA Has $61,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

