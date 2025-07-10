Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research – July 8th

Get alerts:

Teck Resources, Union Pacific, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, CSX, CF Industries, Norfolk Southern, and Nutrien are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or otherwise deal in fertilizers and soil-enhancing products used to boost crop yields. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to the agricultural input sector, where profitability is influenced by factors such as crop prices, weather conditions, and global supply-chain dynamics. Many market participants view fertilizer stocks as a play on rising food demand and a hedge against inflation in agricultural commodities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,199. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. 863,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,835. The firm has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.95.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,065,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,400. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. 1,362,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,613. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.47. The stock had a trading volume of 501,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,956. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.83 and its 200-day moving average is $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

