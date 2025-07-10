Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 8th

Get alerts:

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Rockwell Automation, WEC Energy Group, and EMCOR Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in generating, distributing or supporting power from renewable sources—such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and biomass—rather than fossil fuels. Investors buy these equities to tap into the long-term growth potential of the global shift toward cleaner energy, though their performance can be influenced by factors like government policies, technology costs and commodity price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $388.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average of $308.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 1,991,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $94.03.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,611,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,198,291. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $339.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,629. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $348.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.65.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.68. 982,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.12. 175,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.92.

