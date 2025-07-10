Putney Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.1% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.41.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,046,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.92, for a total transaction of $458,270,641.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 902,480,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,083,440,277.60. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,401,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,159,137. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

