Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CNR Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$143.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$130.02 and a 1-year high of C$169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$143.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.12.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$139.47 per share, with a total value of C$87,448.44. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.