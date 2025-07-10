Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CNR Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.71.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$143.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$130.02 and a 1-year high of C$169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$143.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.12.
Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway
In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$139.47 per share, with a total value of C$87,448.44. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
