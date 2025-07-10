QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 864,708 Shares

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 864,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $6,070,250.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,175.28. This represents a 91.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

