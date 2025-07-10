Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47. 77,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 196,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 151.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. Research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.
