Raymond James Financial Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCB. DA Davidson cut their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,295,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,047,000 after buying an additional 92,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

