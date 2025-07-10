RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 7,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12. The stock has a market cap of C$28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.12.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading

