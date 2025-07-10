Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $66,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,709.44. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

