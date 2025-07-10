Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Has $489,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,974,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,746,542.08. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,023,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

