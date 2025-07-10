Reviewing Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A N/A -258.92% Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Pioneer Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.80%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and Pioneer Power Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $3.28 million 1.71 -$40.99 million ($26.97) -0.08 Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.32 $31.85 million ($0.68) -3.99

Pioneer Power Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats Advent Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

