Reviewing EVE (EVEX) and Its Competitors

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EVE to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EVE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 1 3 0 2.75 EVE Competitors 392 2132 3307 120 2.53

EVE currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.80%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 2.66%. Given EVE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.3% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EVE has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVE and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A -$138.17 million -12.60 EVE Competitors $18.94 billion $730.78 million 9.73

EVE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -138.86% -57.79% EVE Competitors -410.26% -70.31% -14.00%

Summary

EVE peers beat EVE on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

