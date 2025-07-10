Reviewing SRM Entertainment (SRM) and Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRM Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $4.31 million -$4.34 million -26.92 SRM Entertainment Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.69 million -33.37

SRM Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SRM Entertainment. SRM Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SRM Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment -74.56% -78.96% -61.80% SRM Entertainment Competitors -41.53% -78.87% -10.62%

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SRM Entertainment has a beta of 14.29, indicating that its share price is 1,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRM Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of SRM Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SRM Entertainment peers beat SRM Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

