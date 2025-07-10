RFP Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.