Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 50,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 68,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.
