Roth Capital Forecasts IREN’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IREN in a report issued on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for IREN’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IREN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IREN from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on IREN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

