Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.92% from the stock’s current price.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 6.71.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,100,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,794,155.66. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Core Scientific by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 321,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.