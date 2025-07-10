Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.
Savaria Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- What is a Dividend King?
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.