Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $735,398,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8%

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.