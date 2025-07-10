Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Up 1.1%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schneider National by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

