Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for GS Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.08. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

GS opened at $696.84 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

