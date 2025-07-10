Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 2,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

