Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 118 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £187.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.08 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.16.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 earnings per share for the current year.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

