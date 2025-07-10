Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,856. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

