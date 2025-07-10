SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $62.28 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -735.71%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

