SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. SLC Agrícola’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.