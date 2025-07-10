SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after buying an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

