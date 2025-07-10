Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 5,311,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,141% from the average session volume of 428,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 208.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soluna stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Soluna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
