Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 5,311,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,141% from the average session volume of 428,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 208.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Soluna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

In related news, Director William P. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 175,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,754.58. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $48,420. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soluna stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Soluna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.