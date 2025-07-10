S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.75. 20,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 19,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Institutional Trading of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 147,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

