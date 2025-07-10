SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

