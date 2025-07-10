Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 33.3% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $721.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $686.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.48. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.27.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

