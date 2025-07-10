Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Piper Sandler cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 208.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,067,000 after buying an additional 64,406,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $609,076,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $368,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 72,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,899,000 after buying an additional 17,376,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 318.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,808,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,893,000 after buying an additional 8,987,548 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STLA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.5032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

