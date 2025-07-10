Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Shares Up 1,064.7% – Still a Buy?

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1,064.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Sun Pacific Stock Up 1,064.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.