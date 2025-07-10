Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Increased to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Glj Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

View Our Latest Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,896. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 446,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,407.60. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 593.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294,947 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,022,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 1,732,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.