Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $23.61. 44,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 78,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The stock has a market cap of $428.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter.

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

