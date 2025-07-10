Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Receives $116.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.70.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $102.64 on Monday. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

