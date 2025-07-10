TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 330,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

