TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Glj Research decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

