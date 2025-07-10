Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 266,024 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 143,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 818,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NYSE:MTG opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.49% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

