Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 464.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE:SLVM opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.