Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telus Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Telus Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Telus Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

TIXT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Telus Digital has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telus Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telus Digital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 229,369 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telus Digital by 1,347.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 728,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 677,879 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telus Digital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Circumference Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telus Digital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telus Digital by 79.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

