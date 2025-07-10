Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

