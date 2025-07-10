Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $301.60 Average PT from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $295.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $953.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.